Trump's TikTok Order Pause Considered

President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating an executive order to pause the implementation of the TikTok sale-or-ban law, sources have told the Washington Post. The potential delay could extend from 60 to 90 days.

This consideration marks a significant turn in the ongoing discourse surrounding TikTok, as U.S. government scrutiny over national security concerns has escalated.

Anonymous sources familiar with the matter revealed that the order may be imminent, though no official confirmation has yet been made by Trump's transition team.

