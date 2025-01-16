Left Menu

Trump's TikTok Order Pause Considered

Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, is reportedly considering an executive order to suspend enforcement of the TikTok sale-or-ban law. The suspension could last 60 to 90 days. This development was reported by the Washington Post, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation.

Updated: 16-01-2025 03:13 IST
President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating an executive order to pause the implementation of the TikTok sale-or-ban law, sources have told the Washington Post. The potential delay could extend from 60 to 90 days.

This consideration marks a significant turn in the ongoing discourse surrounding TikTok, as U.S. government scrutiny over national security concerns has escalated.

Anonymous sources familiar with the matter revealed that the order may be imminent, though no official confirmation has yet been made by Trump's transition team.

