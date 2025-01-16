Trump's TikTok Order Pause Considered
Donald Trump, U.S. President-elect, is reportedly considering an executive order to suspend enforcement of the TikTok sale-or-ban law. The suspension could last 60 to 90 days. This development was reported by the Washington Post, citing anonymous sources familiar with the situation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-01-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 03:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
President-elect Donald Trump is contemplating an executive order to pause the implementation of the TikTok sale-or-ban law, sources have told the Washington Post. The potential delay could extend from 60 to 90 days.
This consideration marks a significant turn in the ongoing discourse surrounding TikTok, as U.S. government scrutiny over national security concerns has escalated.
Anonymous sources familiar with the matter revealed that the order may be imminent, though no official confirmation has yet been made by Trump's transition team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cyber Espionage Strikes U.S. Treasury: Chinese Hackers Allegedly Breach Economic Sanctions Office
Dollar Dominates: U.S. Currency Starts 2025 Strong Amid Global Market Shifts
U.S. Treasury Sanctions Office Breach: Chinese Hackers Strike
Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz Propel U.S. to United Cup Semifinals
Riding the Winds of Change: U.S. Markets Begin 2025 with Optimism