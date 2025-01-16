Left Menu

Drake vs. UMG: Legal Feud Over Defamatory Lyrics

Drake has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) for promoting Kendrick Lamar's song 'Not Like Us,' which falsely accuses him of being a pedophile. The defamation claim seeks damages and has heightened tensions between the artists. UMG denies the allegations.

Canadian rapper Drake is taking legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging defamation following the release of Kendrick Lamar's track "Not Like Us." Drake claims the song falsely portrays him as a pedophile, endangering his family and reputation.

The high-profile lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, seeks compensatory and punitive damages for defamation and harassment. Drake insists the allegations led to increased security concerns, including attempted break-ins at his home.

UMG, however, refutes the claims, suggesting Drake is misusing the legal system to stifle Lamar's artistic expression. The case highlights a long-standing feud between the rappers, intensifying with competing 'diss' tracks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

