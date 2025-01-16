Bawana Waste-to-Energy Plant Sparks Election Controversy
The proposed waste-to-energy plant in Bawana is a hot topic ahead of Delhi elections. Residents cite pollution and health risks, threatening to boycott the vote. Despite assurances of pollution controls, they are wary, pointing to past failures of similar plants. Community trust remains low.
- Country:
- India
Tensions are rising in Bawana as the proposed waste-to-energy plant dominates dialogue ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Locals are voicing robust opposition, citing potential environmental degradation and health concerns, and have threatened to boycott the upcoming polls unless their concerns are addressed comprehensively.
Planned on a 15-acre site adjacent to hazardous waste facilities, the plant is criticized for its expected air and water pollution impacts. Residents, noting similar projects' histories, claim emissions will exacerbate existing health issues, including respiratory and neurological disorders, due to substances like dioxins and heavy metals.
Assurances by authorities of adequate pollution control measures have done little to sway public opinion. Memories of previous failures with waste ash management persist, and the exclusion of nearby inhabited areas from environmental sensitivity reports is seen as a grave oversight. As elections near, Bawana's residents remain firm in their demand for transparency and sustainable waste management solutions.
