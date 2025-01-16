Left Menu

Cuba's Prisoner Release: A New Chapter in US-Cuba Relations?

Cuba began releasing prisoners amid Vatican-mediated talks, following the US intent to lift Cuba's terrorism sponsor designation. More than a dozen inmates, including a protest tattooist, were freed. This move aligns with the Vatican's jubilee year but remains separate from U.S. decisions, says Cuba.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:33 IST
Cuba's Prisoner Release: A New Chapter in US-Cuba Relations?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cuba

In a historic move, Cuba commenced the release of prisoners on Wednesday, coinciding with diplomatic discussions facilitated by the Vatican. This development transpired just as the Biden administration announced plans to revoke Cuba's status as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation imposed by the United States.

Reports from Cuban civil groups confirm the liberation of several individuals convicted of various offenses. Among those released was 24-year-old tattooist Reyna Yacnara Barreto Batista, who was apprehended during the 2021 protests and sentenced to four years in prison. Her release, alongside eight other men, marks a significant step in this process.

Cuba's decision to release 553 convicts is seen as independent of the U.S. policy change, instead aligning with the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025, according to Cuban officials. While the foreign ministry refrained from directly linking the release to U.S. actions, it highlighted the harm inflicted by being listed as a terrorism sponsor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025