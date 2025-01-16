Cuba's Prisoner Release: A New Chapter in US-Cuba Relations?

In a historic move, Cuba commenced the release of prisoners on Wednesday, coinciding with diplomatic discussions facilitated by the Vatican. This development transpired just as the Biden administration announced plans to revoke Cuba's status as a state sponsor of terrorism, a designation imposed by the United States.

Reports from Cuban civil groups confirm the liberation of several individuals convicted of various offenses. Among those released was 24-year-old tattooist Reyna Yacnara Barreto Batista, who was apprehended during the 2021 protests and sentenced to four years in prison. Her release, alongside eight other men, marks a significant step in this process.

Cuba's decision to release 553 convicts is seen as independent of the U.S. policy change, instead aligning with the Ordinary Jubilee of 2025, according to Cuban officials. While the foreign ministry refrained from directly linking the release to U.S. actions, it highlighted the harm inflicted by being listed as a terrorism sponsor.

(With inputs from agencies.)