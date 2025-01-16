Left Menu

Starmer Pledges 100-Year Partnership with Ukraine Amid US Leadership Shift

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Ukraine to finalize a "100-Year Partnership" treaty with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The agreement covers defense, science, and trade, amidst uncertainty around US support as Donald Trump assumes presidency. The UK pledges additional military aid and economic recovery support to Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-01-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 10:53 IST
Starmer Pledges 100-Year Partnership with Ukraine Amid US Leadership Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Thursday, pledging a century-long security guarantee for the country just days ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as US President. This visit marks Starmer's first trip to Ukraine since taking office in July.

While in Kyiv, Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to sign a "100-Year Partnership" treaty focusing on defense, science, energy, and trade. The UK has committed over 12.8 billion pounds in aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion, with an additional 40 million pounds announced for post-war recovery efforts.

The British initiative comes amid concerns over American backing for Ukraine under the incoming Trump administration. Allies are hastening support before Trump's presidency amid doubts about his commitments, as well as his plans to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025