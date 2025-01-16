Starmer Pledges 100-Year Partnership with Ukraine Amid US Leadership Shift

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Thursday, pledging a century-long security guarantee for the country just days ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as US President. This visit marks Starmer's first trip to Ukraine since taking office in July.

While in Kyiv, Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to sign a "100-Year Partnership" treaty focusing on defense, science, energy, and trade. The UK has committed over 12.8 billion pounds in aid to Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion, with an additional 40 million pounds announced for post-war recovery efforts.

The British initiative comes amid concerns over American backing for Ukraine under the incoming Trump administration. Allies are hastening support before Trump's presidency amid doubts about his commitments, as well as his plans to negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

