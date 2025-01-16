BRS Leader K T Rama Rao Faces ED Interrogation in Formula-E Race Probe

K T Rama Rao, the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), made a high-profile appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday. The investigation is connected to a money laundering case associated with the Formula-E event in Hyderabad.

Rao, who previously held the position of Municipal Administration Minister, described the hosting of the Formula-E race as a highlight of his tenure. In a post on social media platform 'X', he condemned the alleged political targeting by Telangana's ruling Congress, asserting that there was no misconduct during the event organization.

The case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act involves alleged anomalies in payments amounting to Rs 55 crore, primarily in foreign exchange. This follows a complaint by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau, with the ED already interviewing other officials connected to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)