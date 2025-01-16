The U.S. government's new memorandum permitting military sales to Cyprus is being hailed as a vital step toward recognizing the island as a cornerstone of stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. This agreement comes as tensions continue to surge in the conflict-prone region.

Cyprus has historically facilitated evacuations from conflict areas and set up aid corridors, such as the one for Gaza. This move reinforces its status as a stabilizing force, as stated by the Cypriot presidency, acknowledging its potential to further peace and address humanitarian concerns.

Cyprus's allegiances have shifted from Russia, particularly following its invasion of Ukraine, towards the U.S. and its allies. This new defense collaboration is closely watched by Turkey, which remains sensitive to the burgeoning U.S.-Cyprus partnership.

