Ukraine's Resilient Defense Against Drone Assault
In a decisive overnight operation, Ukraine's air force successfully countered a Russian drone attack, shooting down 34 out of 55 drones. Electronic warfare likely caused another 18 to miss their marks. The downed drones were spread across 11 regions, showcasing Ukraine's robust defensive capabilities.
In a significant overnight defense operation, Ukraine's air force intercepted a total of 34 drones out of 55 launched by Russia, according to a statement released on Thursday.
The air defense systems effectively thwarted the attack, with another 18 drones reportedly failing to reach their intended targets, an outcome often attributed to successful electronic warfare tactics.
These defensive actions occurred across 11 different regions in Ukraine, underlining the nation's preparedness and resilience in the face of aerial threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
