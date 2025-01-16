Daylight Heist: Bike-borne Robbers Strike in Bidar

In a dramatic daylight robbery, bike-borne criminals brazenly attacked and killed a security guard in Bidar's district headquarters, escaping with Rs 93 lakh meant for an SBI ATM.

The shocking incident occurred during a cash refill at the ATM at Shivaji Chowk, leaving one injured and one dead, identified as Giri Venkatesh.

Authorities responded swiftly, locking down surrounding roads and launching an intense manhunt for the perpetrators who fired eight shots to carry out their crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)