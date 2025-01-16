Left Menu

Daylight Heist: Bike-borne Robbers Strike in Bidar

In a bold midday heist, bike-borne robbers shot dead a security guard and injured another person while stealing Rs 93 lakh intended for an ATM in Bidar. Police identified the deceased as Giri Venkatesh and are actively pursuing the culprits after cordoning the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bidar | Updated: 16-01-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 13:56 IST
Daylight Heist: Bike-borne Robbers Strike in Bidar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic daylight robbery, bike-borne criminals brazenly attacked and killed a security guard in Bidar's district headquarters, escaping with Rs 93 lakh meant for an SBI ATM.

The shocking incident occurred during a cash refill at the ATM at Shivaji Chowk, leaving one injured and one dead, identified as Giri Venkatesh.

Authorities responded swiftly, locking down surrounding roads and launching an intense manhunt for the perpetrators who fired eight shots to carry out their crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025