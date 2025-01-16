Daylight Heist: Bike-borne Robbers Strike in Bidar
In a bold midday heist, bike-borne robbers shot dead a security guard and injured another person while stealing Rs 93 lakh intended for an ATM in Bidar. Police identified the deceased as Giri Venkatesh and are actively pursuing the culprits after cordoning the area.
In a dramatic daylight robbery, bike-borne criminals brazenly attacked and killed a security guard in Bidar's district headquarters, escaping with Rs 93 lakh meant for an SBI ATM.
The shocking incident occurred during a cash refill at the ATM at Shivaji Chowk, leaving one injured and one dead, identified as Giri Venkatesh.
Authorities responded swiftly, locking down surrounding roads and launching an intense manhunt for the perpetrators who fired eight shots to carry out their crime.
