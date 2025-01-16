Left Menu

Tragic Self-Immolation Highlights Dark Side of Blackmail

A 24-year-old woman in Kundalahalli succumbed to self-immolation after her uncle, Praveen Singh, allegedly blackmailed her using explicit photos and videos. They had been on good terms for six years, but Singh coerced her to meet him at a hotel, ultimately leading to her tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A deeply distressing incident unfolded in Kundalahalli as a young woman ended her life through self-immolation. The police revealed that the woman, aged 24, was subjected to blackmail by her uncle, Praveen Singh, who allegedly used her private photos and videos as leverage.

Your browser does not support the audio tag. The tragic event transpired on the evening of January 12. According to the authorities, Singh and the victim had maintained a cordial relationship for the past six years. However, the situation took a dire turn when Singh persuaded her to come to a hotel under duress.

When the woman declined his advances, Singh threatened to release the compromising material to her parents. Faced with this emotional and psychological coercion, the victim was driven to a desperate act of self-immolation, shedding light on the devastating impact of blackmail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

