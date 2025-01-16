Left Menu

Tragedy at Stilfontein: A Deadly Siege in South Africa's Gold Mines

In a police crackdown at an illegal gold mine in Stilfontein, South Africa, 78 people died and hundreds were rescued. The GIWUSA labour union has condemned the state's actions as a massacre, while survivors face charges of illegal activity. The government maintains the operation was necessary to combat illegal mining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@BarrickGold)

South Africa witnessed a grim tragedy as authorities completed their efforts to determine if any more individuals remained trapped in an illegal gold mine. The operation, deemed a 'state-sponsored massacre' by the GIWUSA labour union, resulted in at least 78 fatalities and apprehended numerous survivors.

Those brought to safety hailed mostly from neighboring countries and now face charges related to unlawful entry and mining. Rescuers managed to extract 243 survivors, showcasing both emaciation and disorientation, following the suffocating police siege that began with a blockade of food and water.

Amidst growing international scrutiny, the government defends its actions as essential to protect the economic integrity from illegal mining activities, which allegedly cost billions annually. Meanwhile, the search for the masterminds behind these clandestine operations continues, signaling more arrests to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)

