Russia has leveled accusations against NATO and Western nations, claiming they are making 'evidence-free' assertions about Moscow’s role in damaging undersea cables. These cables are vital for international connections and Russian oil shipments. The allegations come after Finnish police detained a Russian tanker, suspecting it of disrupting critical infrastructure.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that NATO members are contemplating sanctions aimed at Russia’s shadow fleet to shield undersea installations crucial for communication and energy. This move is perceived as part of a broader strategy to limit Russian influence and safeguard regional infrastructures.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova contends that NATO's narrative is purposefully crafted to justify an increased military foothold in the Baltic Sea. According to Zakharova, the true agenda is to restrain Russian oil exports and set the stage for restricting shipping activities, labeling the Baltic as 'NATO's internal sea.'

