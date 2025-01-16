Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Brewery Approval

The opposition Congress party in Kerala has raised serious questions about the state government's decision to permit a private liquor company to establish a brewery in Palakkad district. Allegations of corruption are at the center of these concerns.

Key opposition figures, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, have called for the withdrawal of the cabinet decision that authorized the project in Kanjikode. They argue that the decision was made without considering local community interests and environmental impact.

The leaders pressed the government for transparency regarding the selection process for Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd, demanding details about tender procedures and environmental assessments. They emphasized the potential adverse effects on Palakkad's water resources, as the project would consume vast amounts of groundwater.

