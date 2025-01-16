Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Brewery Approval

Kerala's opposition Congress has challenged the state government's green light to a private company for setting up a brewery in Palakkad, alleging corruption in the decision. They demand revocation of the approval and clarity on the criteria and processes, highlighting environmental and community impact concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition Congress party in Kerala has raised serious questions about the state government's decision to permit a private liquor company to establish a brewery in Palakkad district. Allegations of corruption are at the center of these concerns.

Key opposition figures, including Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, have called for the withdrawal of the cabinet decision that authorized the project in Kanjikode. They argue that the decision was made without considering local community interests and environmental impact.

The leaders pressed the government for transparency regarding the selection process for Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd, demanding details about tender procedures and environmental assessments. They emphasized the potential adverse effects on Palakkad's water resources, as the project would consume vast amounts of groundwater.

(With inputs from agencies.)

