Mizoram Prepares for Comprehensive Local Council Elections

Mizoram is gearing up for a significant democratic event as the State Election Commission scheduled simultaneous polls for 544 village councils and 111 urban local councils on February 12. This was declared by State Election Commissioner H Lalthlangliana, who emphasized the importance of the upcoming elections in the state.

Nominations for these positions must be submitted by January 23, with a withdrawal deadline set for January 27. Election officials have planned the vote counting process to begin promptly at 7 pm or immediately after polling ends on the same day. This election marks the first local council election in the Lunglei Municipal Council area, since its establishment in 2023.

The voter turnout is expected to be high, with 4,37,708 registered voters, including 2,22,098 females. Women's participation is notably strong, with 613 seats in village councils and 195 in local councils reserved for them. This move is seen as a step towards increased gender representation in Mizoram's local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)