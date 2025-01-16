Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Target Sudanese Military Amidst Civil War Crisis

The United States plans to impose sanctions on Sudanese leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan amidst an ongoing civil war. These actions aim to pressure both sides towards a civilian-led government. The conflict has led to widespread displacement and humanitarian challenges throughout the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 18:47 IST
U.S. Sanctions Target Sudanese Military Amidst Civil War Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is set to sanction Sudanese leader and military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday, sources told Reuters. The decision comes as part of a broader U.S. effort to apply pressure on both sides of Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.

The sanctions follow similar actions taken against Burhan's rival in the nearly two-year war earlier this month. These measures aim to expedite a return to civilian governance after the Sudanese military, alongside the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led a coup in 2021, ousting the civilian government.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has caused significant civilian suffering, including tens of thousands of deaths, massive displacement, and a severe hunger crisis. The sanctions reportedly address the Sudanese Armed Forces' targeting of civilian areas, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and refusal to engage in peace negotiations last year, according to diplomatic sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025