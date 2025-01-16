U.S. Sanctions Target Sudanese Military Amidst Civil War Crisis

The United States is set to sanction Sudanese leader and military chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Thursday, sources told Reuters. The decision comes as part of a broader U.S. effort to apply pressure on both sides of Sudan's ongoing civil conflict.

The sanctions follow similar actions taken against Burhan's rival in the nearly two-year war earlier this month. These measures aim to expedite a return to civilian governance after the Sudanese military, alongside the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, led a coup in 2021, ousting the civilian government.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has caused significant civilian suffering, including tens of thousands of deaths, massive displacement, and a severe hunger crisis. The sanctions reportedly address the Sudanese Armed Forces' targeting of civilian areas, obstruction of humanitarian aid, and refusal to engage in peace negotiations last year, according to diplomatic sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)