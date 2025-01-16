Left Menu

Court Issues Defamation Notices to AAP Leaders

The court issued notices to Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on a defamation complaint by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit. The complaint alleges that Atishi and Singh defamed Dikshit by accusing him of colluding with the BJP during a press conference.

  • Country:
  • India

A local court on Thursday served notices to Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi and AAP MP Sanjay Singh following a criminal defamation complaint lodged by former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal underscored that the case is at the cognisance stage, necessitating an opportunity for Atishi and Singh to be heard in court.

Dikshit accuses the AAP leaders of damaging his reputation by alleging, at a press conference, that he collaborated with the BJP for financial gains during the Delhi assembly elections.

