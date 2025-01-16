Tragedy Strikes Slovak School: Violent Knife Attack

A knife attack at a high school in northern Slovakia has left two people dead and another injured, authorities confirmed.

The attack occurred in Spisska Stara Ves, where a student targeted a teacher and fellow classmates, resulting in a swift police response and the detention of the suspect.

The incident has taken the country by surprise, marking a rare instance of violent crime in Slovakia, prompting urgent visits from top officials to the small town on the Polish border.

