Tragedy Strikes Slovak School: Violent Knife Attack
A student attacked a teacher and two classmates with a knife in a Slovakian school, resulting in two deaths. The 18-year-old suspect was quickly detained, and there is no immediate danger, according to police. Emergency services responded swiftly as officials traveled to the incident site.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 19:38 IST
A knife attack at a high school in northern Slovakia has left two people dead and another injured, authorities confirmed.
The attack occurred in Spisska Stara Ves, where a student targeted a teacher and fellow classmates, resulting in a swift police response and the detention of the suspect.
The incident has taken the country by surprise, marking a rare instance of violent crime in Slovakia, prompting urgent visits from top officials to the small town on the Polish border.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Police Bribery Scandal Uncovered in Thane
Five of family found dead in Lucknow hotel, accused held: UP Police.
Jharkhand Police's 2024 Crackdown: A Year of Significant Arrests and Recoveries
Curfew Imposed After Jalgaon Violence
Four dead, two injured as car hits stationary truck in Maharashtra's Jalna district: police.