India-UK Forge Ahead in Defence Tech Cooperation

India and the United Kingdom are strengthening their partnership in specialized defence technology areas, such as electric propulsion and jet engines. This development was a key topic during a conversation between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UK Defence Secretary John Healey.

The ministers expressed satisfaction over the recent signing of a Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion and discussed expanding joint work in the Indo-Pacific region. They highlighted the importance of maintaining the current momentum in defence collaboration.

The discussion also touched on ongoing programmes, including the exchange of military instructors between training institutes. Both countries are focused on further enhancing maritime engagements by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)