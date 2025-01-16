India-UK Forge Ahead in Defence Tech Cooperation
India and the UK are enhancing cooperation in niche defence technologies, notably electric propulsion and jet engines. During a call, Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh and John Healey reviewed progress and explored joint ventures in the Indo-Pacific. They emphasized maintaining momentum and satisfaction with recent agreements.
- Country:
- India
India and the United Kingdom are strengthening their partnership in specialized defence technology areas, such as electric propulsion and jet engines. This development was a key topic during a conversation between Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UK Defence Secretary John Healey.
The ministers expressed satisfaction over the recent signing of a Statement of Intent on Electric Propulsion and discussed expanding joint work in the Indo-Pacific region. They highlighted the importance of maintaining the current momentum in defence collaboration.
The discussion also touched on ongoing programmes, including the exchange of military instructors between training institutes. Both countries are focused on further enhancing maritime engagements by 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France's Naval Vision: Enhancing Security in the Indo-Pacific
India-US collaboration crucial for peace and stability in Indo-Pacific: US NSA Jake Sullivan.
Biden's Diplomatic Triumphs: Elevating Indo-Pacific Alliances
Waltz's Vision: Continuity and Strategy in US-Indo-Pacific Relations
Mike Waltz's Strategic Continuity: China and Indo-Pacific Policy in Focus