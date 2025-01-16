U.S. Sanctions Sudan's Military Leadership Amid Ongoing Conflict
The United States plans to impose financial sanctions on Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. The move follows sanctions against his rival, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. The ongoing conflict in Sudan, including attacks on civilians, has drawn international concern and efforts to mediate peace.
The United States is set to impose financial sanctions on Sudan's army leader, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, according to insider sources. This announcement comes just a week after similar measures were taken against Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, his adversary in Sudan's ongoing civil war.
These sanctions aim to demonstrate Washington's neutrality in the conflict as allegations mount against Burhan's army for targeting civilians and obstructing humanitarian aid, among other offenses. Earlier comments heard on Al Jazeera depicted Burhan defiantly welcoming such sanctions for his country's service.
The conflict follows a 2021 coup where conflicting ambitions between Burhan and Dagalo's forces led to a full-scale war in April 2023, resulting in a humanitarian crisis. As diplomatic efforts, including those by the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, continue to seek resolutions, Sudan's military escalates its campaign, aiming to regain control over key cities.
