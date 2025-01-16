Left Menu

Naresh Balyan's Election Withdrawal Amid MCOCA Case

AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, involved in an MCOCA case, withdrew an election application as his wife now plans to contest. The court dismissed his request to sign documents after his submission. A bail plea was denied, with arguments on the chargesheet to be heard soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 20:18 IST
Naresh Balyan's Election Withdrawal Amid MCOCA Case
Naresh Balyan
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who faces charges under the stringent MCOCA, has withdrawn his application seeking permission to sign election-related documents. Balyan's withdrawal comes as his wife steps up to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

The application was dismissed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after Balyan's counsel communicated his client's changed decision. This decision follows a previously issued notice to Delhi Police regarding Balyan's request to open necessary accounts and sign important papers.

Meanwhile, Balyan, the MLA from Uttam Nagar, remains in custody after being denied bail by the court. The prosecution argued that granting bail could jeopardize the ongoing investigation, which is at a crucial stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025