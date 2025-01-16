Naresh Balyan's Election Withdrawal Amid MCOCA Case

In a surprising turn of events, AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who faces charges under the stringent MCOCA, has withdrawn his application seeking permission to sign election-related documents. Balyan's withdrawal comes as his wife steps up to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

The application was dismissed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja after Balyan's counsel communicated his client's changed decision. This decision follows a previously issued notice to Delhi Police regarding Balyan's request to open necessary accounts and sign important papers.

Meanwhile, Balyan, the MLA from Uttam Nagar, remains in custody after being denied bail by the court. The prosecution argued that granting bail could jeopardize the ongoing investigation, which is at a crucial stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)