Truce in Gaza: Boost for Israel's Credit Forecast

A potential ceasefire in Gaza could positively influence Israel's credit rating, which has been under pressure due to war-related financial strains. The truce, involving Hamas and mediated by multiple countries, offers hope for reduced defense spending and improved economic outlook.

A potential ceasefire in the ongoing Gaza conflict could provide a much-needed boost to Israel's strained credit rating, Fitch's leading sovereign rating analyst stated on Thursday. Israel's current "A" rating is at risk, with a "negative outlook" due to the financial impacts of ongoing conflict.

Fitch's head of sovereign ratings, James Longsdon, expressed at a recent conference that stabilizing the situation through a ceasefire would benefit Israel's public finances. Israel had never faced a rating downgrade until last year, but sustained fighting in Gaza and Lebanon led to multiple demotions by prominent agencies.

An intricate ceasefire arrangement was reached between Israel and Hamas, with mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the U.S. The agreement is set to begin on Sunday, pending approval from Israeli officials. Analysts suggest that a successful truce could lead to decreased defense spending and a recovery in Israel's economy, contributing to reduced budget deficits by 2025.

