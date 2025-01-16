Alleged Assault at Private Hostel Raises Safety Concerns
A female engineering student was allegedly sexually assaulted in a private hostel by a driver employed by the building's owner. The incident took place when she was alone in her room, leading to police registering a case. The accused has been apprehended, and an investigation is ongoing.
A serious incident unfolded at a private hostel when a first-year female engineering student was reportedly sexually assaulted by a driver employed by the building's owner, police stated on Thursday.
The incident is believed to have occurred on Wednesday night as the student was alone in her room while other residents were elsewhere. The suspect allegedly used a false pretense about a bed sheet to gain entry into her room.
Upon receiving the complaint, Ibrahimpatnam police station swiftly registered a case, and the victim was sent for a medical examination. Authorities have since apprehended the suspect as the investigation moves forward.
