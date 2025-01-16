Former Karabakh Official Faces Trial Amidst Allegations and Controversy

Ruben Vardanyan, once a high-ranking official in Nagorno-Karabakh, has objected to the commencement of his trial in Azerbaijan, citing inadequate preparation time for his defense against 42 serious charges, including terrorism. The trial is taking place before an Azerbaijani military court.

Vardanyan, a former billionaire of Armenian origin who amassed his wealth in Russia, has called for the trial to be halted, proclaiming his and his compatriots' innocence, who he describes as political prisoners. He argues that these proceedings are politically driven.

Vardanyan's arrest followed Azerbaijan's recapture of the region from ethnic Armenians who had maintained autonomy since the Soviet Union's dissolution. Alongside him, other former Karabakh leaders face various accusations, including genocide and war crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)