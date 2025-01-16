Left Menu

Giuliani Faces Court Over Georgia Election Worker Defamation

Rudy Giuliani, once hailed for his response to 9/11, faces a non-jury civil trial related to defamation claims by two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of election meddling. The trial will decide whether he can retain his Palm Beach condominium among other disputed assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 22:35 IST
Giuliani Faces Court Over Georgia Election Worker Defamation
Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, who acted as Donald Trump's lawyer, failed to appear in court on Thursday for his civil trial. The trial is set to address Giuliani's attempt to block two Georgia election workers from seizing his Palm Beach condominium, a result of defamation accusations.

The court, presided over by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman, noted Giuliani's absence three hours after the 9 a.m. scheduled start time. This civil trial follows a $148 million judgment against Giuliani in favor of election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss. Despite turning over several assets, Giuliani insists on keeping his Palm Beach condominium, arguing it is his permanent residence.

Giuliani, former hailed for his leadership following the 9/11 attacks, has seen his reputation decline. He faces criminal charges in two states for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. The outcome of this trial could determine the fate of his condominium and other valuable assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025