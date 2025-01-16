Giuliani Faces Court Over Georgia Election Worker Defamation

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, who acted as Donald Trump's lawyer, failed to appear in court on Thursday for his civil trial. The trial is set to address Giuliani's attempt to block two Georgia election workers from seizing his Palm Beach condominium, a result of defamation accusations.

The court, presided over by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman, noted Giuliani's absence three hours after the 9 a.m. scheduled start time. This civil trial follows a $148 million judgment against Giuliani in favor of election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss. Despite turning over several assets, Giuliani insists on keeping his Palm Beach condominium, arguing it is his permanent residence.

Giuliani, former hailed for his leadership following the 9/11 attacks, has seen his reputation decline. He faces criminal charges in two states for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results. The outcome of this trial could determine the fate of his condominium and other valuable assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)