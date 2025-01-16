Left Menu

Houthi Vigilance Amid Ceasefire Tensions

The Houthis in Yemen are closely watching a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. They plan to continue monitoring developments and have pledged to resume attacks on Israel if the ceasefire is broken. Their military actions have impacted global commerce and heightened inflation fears.

The Yemeni Houthis have declared their intentions to monitor the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, threatening to renew their attacks if breaches occur. This statement came from Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the group's leader, emphasizing the need to support Palestinian allies if hostilities resume.

Over the past year, the Houthis have disrupted international shipping routes around Yemen, impacting global trade by forcing vessels to avoid the Red Sea. This has led to increased delivery costs and insurance rates, amid concerns over potential global inflationary effects due to their military campaign.

The United States and Britain have launched protective operations in the Red Sea, while the EU initiated a mission called Aspides to counter Houthi aggression. These international efforts highlight the Houthis' role as part of Iran's Axis of Resistance, which includes groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

