The United States Trade Representative has deemed China's firm grip over the global shipbuilding, maritime, and logistics sectors as 'unreasonable' and in conflict with U.S. trade law.

BA recent probe does not propose specific sanctions, leaving the decision to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump. The findings, first disclosed by Reuters, underscore how China's practices impede U.S. commerce by prioritizing its maritime sector for dominance.

Initiated by a request from the United Steelworkers and additional unions, the Section 301 investigation points out that Beijing's authoritative influence stifles market-driven competition, underscoring a need for immediate corrective actions to bolster American industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)