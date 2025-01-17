Left Menu

Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt at Indo-Bangladesh Border

Two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Sabiha Choudhury and Jewel Hussain, were caught and returned by Assam police. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized ongoing vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Over 210 infiltrators have been sent back following unrest in Bangladesh last year.

Updated: 17-01-2025 10:42 IST
In a successful operation by Assam police, two Bangladeshi infiltrators have been apprehended and subsequently returned across the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The specific district of the interception was not disclosed, but the individuals have been identified as Sabiha Choudhury and Jewel Hussain. This operation underscores Assam's ongoing commitment to maintaining strict border vigilance.

Since unrest erupted in Bangladesh last year, Assam has intensified its efforts to curb illegal crossings, with more than 210 individuals being pushed back to date. The Chief Minister reiterated the state's 24/7 alertness to safeguard its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

