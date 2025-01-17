Assam Police Foils Infiltration Attempt at Indo-Bangladesh Border

In a successful operation by Assam police, two Bangladeshi infiltrators have been apprehended and subsequently returned across the Indo-Bangladesh border, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The specific district of the interception was not disclosed, but the individuals have been identified as Sabiha Choudhury and Jewel Hussain. This operation underscores Assam's ongoing commitment to maintaining strict border vigilance.

Since unrest erupted in Bangladesh last year, Assam has intensified its efforts to curb illegal crossings, with more than 210 individuals being pushed back to date. The Chief Minister reiterated the state's 24/7 alertness to safeguard its borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)