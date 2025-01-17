Left Menu

Romanian Airspace Breach: A Rising Concern

Romania's airspace was breached during an overnight Russian attack on Ukraine, with the probable impact zone of a drone found near the border. NATO member Romania scrambled jets to monitor the event. Such breaches have become common due to Russia's attacks on Ukraine's Danube port infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bucharest | Updated: 17-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's national airspace was breached during a Russian attack on Ukraine overnight, according to the defense ministry on Friday. The likely impact zone of a drone was discovered near the southeastern county of Tulcea, close to the border.

In response, NATO member Romania deployed two fighter jets to observe the attack from the air. This action forms part of a broader trend over the last eighteen months, where drone fragments and airspace incursions have become a regular occurrence.

The ongoing conflict is linked to Russia's offensive targeting Ukraine's Danube river port infrastructure, creating concerns and challenges for neighboring Romania.

(With inputs from agencies.)

