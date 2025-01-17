Romanian Airspace Breach: A Rising Concern

Romania's national airspace was breached during a Russian attack on Ukraine overnight, according to the defense ministry on Friday. The likely impact zone of a drone was discovered near the southeastern county of Tulcea, close to the border.

In response, NATO member Romania deployed two fighter jets to observe the attack from the air. This action forms part of a broader trend over the last eighteen months, where drone fragments and airspace incursions have become a regular occurrence.

The ongoing conflict is linked to Russia's offensive targeting Ukraine's Danube river port infrastructure, creating concerns and challenges for neighboring Romania.

