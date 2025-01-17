Luxury Meets Civic Woes: Greater Kailash at a Crossroads

Greater Kailash (GK), one of Delhi's most affluent neighborhoods, is renowned for its upscale homes and vibrant markets. However, beneath this facade of luxury, residents face significant civic issues, including waterlogging, outdated infrastructure, and ineffective garbage management. These concerns are expected to be a focal point ahead of Delhi's upcoming assembly elections.

The constituency, which includes Greater Kailash-I and II, is home to 1,87,873 electorates. Despite enjoying elite status, the area struggles with dog and monkey menaces, waterlogging, and parking, impacting daily life. Saurabh Bharadwaj, representing Aam Aadmi Party since 2013, has been credited with addressing some concerns but criticism and challenges remain prevalent.

As the elections approach, civic issues dominate public discourse. Voters demand improvements in basic amenities, leading political parties to emphasize these inadequacies in their campaigns. The AAP highlights its achievements in subsidized utilities, while BJP accuses it of failing to deliver better infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)