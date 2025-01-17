Former PM Imran Khan and Wife Convicted in Al-Qadir Trust Scandal

In a recent high-profile corruption case, Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, have been handed substantial prison sentences. On Friday, a specialized anti-corruption court found the couple guilty in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust case, sentencing Khan to 14 years and Bibi to 7 years behind bars.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the anti-corruption court announced the long-anticipated verdict at a makeshift court established in Adila jail. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated the case in December 2023, alleging that the duo caused a 190 million-pound loss to Pakistan's national treasury by redirecting funds brought back from the UK's National Crime Agency for personal use.

The funds, which were intended to be part of the national treasury, were allegedly used to establish a university. Bushra Bibi, as trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust, reportedly benefited from securing land for Al-Qadir University in Jhelum. The case highlights the involvement of a property tycoon, who also allegedly benefited from the misused settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)