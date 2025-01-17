Legal Battle Intensifies Over Abortion Drug Mifepristone
A Texas judge has allowed Idaho, Kansas, and Missouri to challenge federal rules on the abortion drug mifepristone. The states want stricter regulations, citing conflict with state abortion laws. The case continues despite a prior Supreme Court decision maintaining access to the drug.
A federal judge in Texas has given the green light for Idaho, Kansas, and Missouri to press forward with legal actions aimed at tightening the rules governing the abortion drug mifepristone.
The move comes despite a previous Supreme Court ruling preserving access to the drug, spotlighting ongoing tensions over state and federal abortion policies.
The states argue that current regulations undercut their abortion laws and push for reimposing tighter controls, raising questions about the balance between state and federal authority on reproductive rights.
