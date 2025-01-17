Left Menu

Parliament Budget Session: Key Dates and Highlights

The first portion of Parliament's Budget Session is expected from January 31 to February 13, with the budget presentation on February 1. It begins with President Murmu's address. The second session runs from March 10 to April 4, focusing on the president's address and prime minister's reply.

The initial segment of Parliament's Budget Session is anticipated to occur from January 31 to February 13, during which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her eighth consecutive budget on February 1.

Following tradition, the session will kick off with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in a joint sitting on January 31, succeeded by the presentation of the economic survey.

According to sources, the session's second segment is slated for the second week of March to the first week of April, tentatively from March 10 to April 4. The initial session involves debates in both Houses regarding the Motion of Thanks on the president's address, concluding with the prime minister's responses in Parliament's two chambers.

