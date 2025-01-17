Left Menu

Gauhati High Court Elevates Two Judges Permanently

Justices Kardak Ete and Mridul Kumar Kalita were elevated to permanent judges of the Gauhati High Court on Friday. The elevation was announced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal following the Supreme Court Collegium's recommendation on January 7. Typically, additional judges serve for two years before their elevation.

Two additional judges of the Gauhati High Court, Justices Kardak Ete and Mridul Kumar Kalita, have been permanently elevated. The elevation was officially announced on Friday by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended their elevation as judges on January 7. This step is part of the usual practice where additional judges, often serving for two years, are appointed as permanent judges.

This development marks another significant decision in the judicial appointments, underscoring the critical process of judge elevations across the country's high courts.

