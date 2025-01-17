ZORO Rallies Against Border Pass Implementation

The Zo Re-Unification Organization (ZORO), representing the Chin-Kuki-Mizo group in Mizoram, has announced plans to demonstrate in Aizawl and other parts of the state. This protest is a response to the alleged scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the imposition of a new border pass system along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The organization's president, R. Sangkawia, led a meeting to address the issues, including the Indo-Myanmar border fencing and deportation of Bangladeshi refugees. The general secretary, L. Ramdinliana Renthlei, stated that the decision was made to urge the Centre to revoke the notification that ended the FMR with Myanmar.

According to Sangkawia, the Ministry of Home Affairs has replaced the FMR with regulations requiring a border pass, effective from January 1. This new system demands that people residing within 10 km of the border on either side must secure a border pass to traverse the boundary, stirring concerns among the ethnic Zo or Mizo tribes in the region.

