South Sudan Imposes Curfew Amidst Ethnic Tensions

A nationwide curfew has been imposed in South Sudan following a violent night of rioting in the capital, Juba. The unrest was sparked by reports of South Sudanese citizens being allegedly killed in Sudan by the army and allied groups.

Police chief Abraham Peter Manyuat announced on state television that the curfew, effective from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., would remain until further notice to prevent further violence and property destruction. Authorities warned that any violations would be dealt with strictly.

The rioting resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuries to seven others. Shops have been closed as police work to relocate Sudanese residents to safer areas. President Salva Kiir has called for calm, emphasizing the importance of not letting anger incite further violence.

