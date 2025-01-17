South Sudan Imposes Curfew Amidst Ethnic Tensions
South Sudan police have enforced a nationwide curfew following deadly riots in Juba over reported killings of South Sudanese in Sudan. Shops have closed as security forces relocate Sudanese citizens for safety. President Salva Kiir urges calm as ethnic tensions rise between the two nations.
A nationwide curfew has been imposed in South Sudan following a violent night of rioting in the capital, Juba. The unrest was sparked by reports of South Sudanese citizens being allegedly killed in Sudan by the army and allied groups.
Police chief Abraham Peter Manyuat announced on state television that the curfew, effective from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., would remain until further notice to prevent further violence and property destruction. Authorities warned that any violations would be dealt with strictly.
The rioting resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuries to seven others. Shops have been closed as police work to relocate Sudanese residents to safer areas. President Salva Kiir has called for calm, emphasizing the importance of not letting anger incite further violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prison Security Breach: Hidden Mobile Found in Footwear
A new era in cloud security: Leveraging AI for real-time defense
Rising Tensions: Protests Shake Gilgit Baltistan Amid Parachinar Violence
Iran Courts India with Strategic Trade and Security Offers
Maharashtra Govt Restores 4,800 Hectares to Farmers Amid New Security Measures