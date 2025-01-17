Left Menu

South Sudan Imposes Curfew Amidst Ethnic Tensions

South Sudan police have enforced a nationwide curfew following deadly riots in Juba over reported killings of South Sudanese in Sudan. Shops have closed as security forces relocate Sudanese citizens for safety. President Salva Kiir urges calm as ethnic tensions rise between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A nationwide curfew has been imposed in South Sudan following a violent night of rioting in the capital, Juba. The unrest was sparked by reports of South Sudanese citizens being allegedly killed in Sudan by the army and allied groups.

Police chief Abraham Peter Manyuat announced on state television that the curfew, effective from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., would remain until further notice to prevent further violence and property destruction. Authorities warned that any violations would be dealt with strictly.

The rioting resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals and injuries to seven others. Shops have been closed as police work to relocate Sudanese residents to safer areas. President Salva Kiir has called for calm, emphasizing the importance of not letting anger incite further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

