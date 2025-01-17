Five Arrested in Shocking Rajasthan Home Crime
Rajasthan police arrested five individuals accused of killing and robbing 55-year-old Saroj Bansal at her home in Vidyadhar Nagar. With the help of over 150 CCTV footage, the suspects, including Gopal Sharma and Bajrang Lal, were apprehended from Tonk district and Jaipur. Investigations continue.
In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through Rajasthan, police have arrested five individuals accused of killing and robbing a woman at her home in Vidyadhar Nagar.
According to authorities, the crime took place on Thursday evening when the suspects entered the residence of 55-year-old Saroj Bansal, stole cash and valuable items, and then killed her.
Intensive police analysis of over 150 CCTV recordings led to the identification and arrest of the suspects from Tonk district and Jaipur. The investigation remains ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
