India Engages with US Over Impact of Latest Sanctions on Russian Energy Sector

India is actively communicating with the United States to gain clarity on how newly imposed sanctions on Russia's energy sector might affect Indian businesses. These sanctions are part of Washington's ongoing efforts to disrupt Moscow's energy revenue, which funds its war efforts in Ukraine.

Announced on January 10, the latest set of US sanctions targets Russia's oil industry and oil-transporting vessels. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, confirmed India's diplomatic engagement at a briefing, underscoring the need to understand potential implications for Indian entities.

The Ministry is working alongside other departments to ensure Indian companies are aware of the applicable sanctions and any new measures that could influence their operations. India continues to purchase Russian crude based on its energy security needs, dismissing Western criticism by prioritizing national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)