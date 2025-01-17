Left Menu

Activists Deny Charges in Elbit Systems UK Warehouse Break-In

Nine activists appeared in a London court, denying charges related to a break-in at an Elbit Systems UK warehouse. They're accused of causing damage worth 1 million pounds. The incident coincides with pro-Palestinian protests pushing against Elbit's connections to the Israeli defense industry.

Nine individuals faced a London court on Friday, refuting charges including burglary and assault following an incident at an Elbit Systems UK warehouse.

The accused, identified as activists from Palestine Action, are alleged to have forcefully entered the facility, causing damage valued at 1 million pounds. All participants denied the allegations.

The proceedings also address broader protests against Israeli-linked defense firms in the UK, amidst heightened tensions relating to the conflict in Gaza.

