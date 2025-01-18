Tragedy Strikes at Raleigh's Coquette Brasserie

A tragic incident unfolded at Raleigh's Coquette Brasserie on Friday morning when a man was fatally shot inside the French restaurant, according to local police.

The gunman, who was identified as critical after turning the weapon on himself, opened fire over what appeared to be a dispute, police said. A bystander was also injured, though their injuries are not life-threatening.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson assured the public that this was not a random event and all shooting activity was confined to the interior of the restaurant. Temporary lockdowns at nearby schools have since been lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)