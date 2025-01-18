Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Raleigh's Coquette Brasserie

A deadly shooting occurred at Coquette Brasserie in Raleigh, resulting in one man dead and the gunman critically injured after possibly stemming from a dispute. Authorities confirmed the incident was not random, and surrounding schools were briefly on lockdown.

Updated: 18-01-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 00:22 IST
A tragic incident unfolded at Raleigh's Coquette Brasserie on Friday morning when a man was fatally shot inside the French restaurant, according to local police.

The gunman, who was identified as critical after turning the weapon on himself, opened fire over what appeared to be a dispute, police said. A bystander was also injured, though their injuries are not life-threatening.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson assured the public that this was not a random event and all shooting activity was confined to the interior of the restaurant. Temporary lockdowns at nearby schools have since been lifted.

