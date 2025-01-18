Left Menu

Drone Attack Ignites Blaze in Russia's Kaluga Region

A Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire in Russia's Kaluga region, likely at an oil storage depot, according to social media posts. Regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed the strike in the city of Lyudinovo, although he did not provide specific details about the targeted site.

Updated: 18-01-2025 01:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 01:57 IST
A Ukrainian drone attack is now under scrutiny after reportedly triggering a fire in Russia's Kaluga region, located south of Moscow. The incident unfolded late Thursday night, leaving concerns about potential industrial impacts.

According to regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha, an industrial site in Lyudinovo city was the target, but he refrained from disclosing further specifics concerning the hit location. Exact details remain sparse as investigations continue.

The incident has garnered attention on various Russian social media platforms, where users have been circulating video footage depicting what appears to be a significant blaze at an oil storage depot in the affected city.

