Historic Ceasefire Deal Between Israel and Hamas Reached

In a significant development, Israel's cabinet has sanctioned a deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas to instigate a ceasefire and release hostages in the Gaza Strip, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office. The deal is expected to commence on Sunday.

The decision, which materialized in the wee hours of Saturday after an extensive six-hour cabinet meeting, underscores a concerted effort to halt the 15-month-long conflict. Despite opposition from some cabinet hardliners, the government ratified the agreement envisaging a six-week ceasefire and initiating hostages-for-prisoner swaps, potentially paving the way for peace.

This agreement could be pivotal in cooling hostilities across the Middle East, particularly due to the conflict's ramifications involving Iran and its proxies. The six-week ceasefire marks the first phase, where Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women, children, and elders over 50.

