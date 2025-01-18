Left Menu

TikTok Troubles: U.S. Ban Looms as Deadline Approaches

TikTok faces a looming ban in the U.S. unless the Biden administration provides assurances to major tech firms. The Supreme Court upheld a law mandating ByteDance to divest TikTok, raising national security concerns. The app's fate now hangs in the balance, drawing political and public attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 08:03 IST
TikTok is on the brink of a U.S. shutdown as a critical deadline approaches this Sunday. The Biden administration has yet to offer guarantees to key tech firms, leaving the app's availability in question. The Supreme Court has upheld a legislative ban, heightening uncertainties surrounding the social media platform.

The law mandates the app's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest its interests due to national security concerns. Despite the law's passage, and with former President Donald Trump expressing intentions to intervene, TikTok's future remains in limbo. As the ban looms, 170 million American users may face a TikTok blackout, sparking political and public debate.

The ban reflects broader U.S.-China tensions and concerns over data security. The platform's algorithm and data collection practices have intensified scrutiny, with the potential for massive fines for firms non-compliant post-ban. Trump's possible actions and market dynamics add layers of complexity to the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

