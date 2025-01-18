Left Menu

Ukraine Thwarts Overnight Russian Missile and Drone Assault

Ukraine's air force reported the successful interception of 24 drones and two ballistic missiles launched by Russian forces during a nighttime air strike. In total, 39 drones and four missiles were deployed across different regions of Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-01-2025 12:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 12:28 IST
Ukraine Thwarts Overnight Russian Missile and Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a decisive overnight operation, Ukraine's military effectively neutralized 24 drones and two ballistic missiles launched by Russia. The announcement came from Kyiv's air force on Saturday.

According to the report, Russia had initiated a total of 39 drones and four missiles targeting various parts of Ukraine in a bid to escalate tensions.

This successful defense maneuver marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict, showcasing Ukraine's resilience and tactical prowess amid persistent military challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025