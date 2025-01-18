Ukraine Thwarts Overnight Russian Missile and Drone Assault

In a decisive overnight operation, Ukraine's military effectively neutralized 24 drones and two ballistic missiles launched by Russia. The announcement came from Kyiv's air force on Saturday.

According to the report, Russia had initiated a total of 39 drones and four missiles targeting various parts of Ukraine in a bid to escalate tensions.

This successful defense maneuver marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict, showcasing Ukraine's resilience and tactical prowess amid persistent military challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)