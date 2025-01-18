Double-Engine Governance: A Vision for Andhra Pradesh's Growth

N. Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has underscored the importance of a 'double-engine' government for the state's development. Speaking at a meeting in Mydukur, Kadapa district, Naidu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, suggesting that India could rise to the world's top economic rankings by 2047.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significance of the 21 Lok Sabha seats won by the NDA in Andhra Pradesh, referring to them as a 'Sanjeevani' for the state, which he described as 'financially on a ventilator.' Naidu emphasized that central government support, including projects like the Polavaram irrigation project and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant package, is crucial for the state's progress.

Naidu reiterated his party's commitment to a national perspective, despite being a regional outfit, and pointed to past collaborative efforts with the NDA. He also called for further river interlinking initiatives, drawing on previous achievements under TDP founder NT Rama Rao, such as reservations for women and marginalized groups in local elections.

