Justice Demanded: TMC Pushes for Death Penalty in Rape-Murder Case

The ruling TMC in West Bengal has called for the death penalty after Sanjay Roy's conviction for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Convicted by a Sealdah trial court, Roy, a civic volunteer, was found guilty under multiple sections. The TMC's push for harsh punishment aims to restore public faith in the system and discourage lawlessness.

This high-profile case has drawn nationwide attention, with calls for increased hospital security. Kolkata Police's swift arrest of Roy was later supported by a CBI investigation, sparking political criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government.

(With inputs from agencies.)