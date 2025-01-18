Left Menu

Justice Demanded: TMC Pushes for Death Penalty in Rape-Murder Case

The TMC in West Bengal advocates for the death penalty following the conviction of Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The case, marked by swift action from Kolkata Police, has sparked calls for strong deterrence against such crimes and criticisms of political motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling TMC in West Bengal has called for the death penalty after Sanjay Roy's conviction for the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College.

Convicted by a Sealdah trial court, Roy, a civic volunteer, was found guilty under multiple sections. The TMC's push for harsh punishment aims to restore public faith in the system and discourage lawlessness.

This high-profile case has drawn nationwide attention, with calls for increased hospital security. Kolkata Police's swift arrest of Roy was later supported by a CBI investigation, sparking political criticism of the Mamata Banerjee government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

