Historic Ceasefire: Israel and Hamas Agree to Release Hostages

On Saturday, Israel approved a ceasefire deal with the Palestinian militant group Hamas to facilitate the release of hostages held in Gaza. The agreement, set to begin on Sunday, aims to halt a conflict that has persisted for 15 months and resulted in significant loss of life.

The Israeli cabinet confirmed the U.S.-brokered ceasefire that promises the exchange of hostages over several weeks. Meanwhile, intense Israeli bombings have continued throughout the Gaza Strip, causing further casualties and adding to the region's tensions.

The Hamas-led war, initiated by a severe attack on Israel in October 2023, has influenced broader Middle Eastern dynamics, leading to conflicts with Hezbollah and Houthi forces. The ceasefire's success is uncertain, though it holds the potential to improve regional stability.

