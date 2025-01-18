Left Menu

Landlord Arrested in Chilling Delhi Murder Case

A landlord in north Delhi was arrested for allegedly murdering his tenant, Rakesh, over unpaid debts. The body was discovered in a pond on January 17. The investigation uncovered a financial dispute involving a significant loan, and the landlord confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A landlord in outer north Delhi has been apprehended in connection with the murder of his tenant, whom he allegedly shot over an unsettled loan. The body, identified as Rakesh, was discovered in a pond on January 17, prompting police action.

Detectives found evidence of a gunshot wound to Rakesh's head and traces of blood on a nearby rooftop, where they suspect the murder took place. A Special Investigation Team was assembled to delve deeper into the case.

The landlord, Govind Ballabh, confessed during interrogation, citing financial disputes as the motive behind the crime. Authorities continue their search for the murder weapon, believed to have been discarded in the pond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

