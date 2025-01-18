Landlord Arrested in Chilling Delhi Murder Case

A landlord in outer north Delhi has been apprehended in connection with the murder of his tenant, whom he allegedly shot over an unsettled loan. The body, identified as Rakesh, was discovered in a pond on January 17, prompting police action.

Detectives found evidence of a gunshot wound to Rakesh's head and traces of blood on a nearby rooftop, where they suspect the murder took place. A Special Investigation Team was assembled to delve deeper into the case.

The landlord, Govind Ballabh, confessed during interrogation, citing financial disputes as the motive behind the crime. Authorities continue their search for the murder weapon, believed to have been discarded in the pond.

(With inputs from agencies.)