Village Head Among Four Arrested for Unlawful Prayers

Four individuals, including a village head, were arrested for conducting Friday prayers in a makeshift shed without permission, amidst prohibitory orders. A case was filed against seven identified and several unidentified individuals. The incident gained attention following a complaint by a right-wing organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A village head was among four individuals apprehended for conducting Friday prayers in an unauthorized makeshift shed, police reported on Saturday.

The arrests occurred amidst prohibitory orders in the district due to upcoming festivities and Republic Day celebrations. A case has been registered against seven named individuals and several others unidentified.

The incident drew attention after a complaint by a member of the Hindu Jagran Sena, leading to police action. A drone video capturing the scenes was shared on social media, while police officials continued their legal proceedings.

