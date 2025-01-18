Left Menu

Gujarat Woman's Desperate Plea: Betrayed and Abandoned

Niral Modi, a woman from Gujarat, attempted suicide inside an Odisha police station, alleging police inaction after her husband, Manoj Nayak, fled with her money. Niral mortgaged her assets to fund a business venture that Manoj persuaded her to start. With a missing person's complaint filed, the search for Manoj continues.

18-01-2025
  • Country:
  • India

A scene of desperation unfolded inside a police station in Bhadrak district, Odisha, on Saturday as Niral Modi from Gujarat attempted suicide. The harrowing incident highlights her frustration with alleged police inaction against her husband who fled with her money.

Niral, an IT firm owner, consumed phenyl inside the Bonth police station and is currently undergoing treatment in Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital. Her story took a dark turn after her husband, Manoj Nayak, vanished with funds meant for a business venture.

Despite filing several complaints, no headway has been made, and Niral's family demands justice. Inspector-in-charge of Bonth police station, Sriballav Sahoo, confirmed that a team is vigorously searching for Manoj, covering several locations across the state.

