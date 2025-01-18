Government Seeks Resolution with Farmers in Critical Meeting

The central government has proposed a significant meeting with protesting farmers set for February 14 in Chandigarh, according to a senior official who made the announcement on Saturday.

As the news broke, farmer leaders have called on Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a fasting farmer leader whose hunger strike has reached its 54th day, to accept medical aid to ensure his participation in the discussions.

Central government representatives, led by joint secretary Priya Ranjan, held discussions with Dallewal and several farmer groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, at Khanauri.

Meanwhile, farmers stationed at the Punjab-Haryana border have confirmed receipt of the government's proposal and are deliberating the contents.

(With inputs from agencies.)