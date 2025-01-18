Left Menu

Government Seeks Resolution with Farmers in Critical Meeting

The central government has scheduled a meeting on February 14 in Chandigarh to address the demands of the protesting farmers. Farmer leaders urged fasting leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to seek medical assistance. Central officials met with farmer representatives to discuss the government's proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The central government has proposed a significant meeting with protesting farmers set for February 14 in Chandigarh, according to a senior official who made the announcement on Saturday.

As the news broke, farmer leaders have called on Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a fasting farmer leader whose hunger strike has reached its 54th day, to accept medical aid to ensure his participation in the discussions.

Central government representatives, led by joint secretary Priya Ranjan, held discussions with Dallewal and several farmer groups, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, at Khanauri.

Meanwhile, farmers stationed at the Punjab-Haryana border have confirmed receipt of the government's proposal and are deliberating the contents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

